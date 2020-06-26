APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 241,257 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 377.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,257 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

