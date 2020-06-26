APG Asset Management N.V. Has $14.02 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 275,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of KKR & Co Inc worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -786.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.