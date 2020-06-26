APG Asset Management N.V. Has $14.90 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,157 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.46% of Tech Data worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tech Data by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.