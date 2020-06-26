APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.41 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 259,460 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Twitter worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura cut their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Twitter stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $58,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,625. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.