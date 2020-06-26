APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.55% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

NYSE:THC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.30. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

