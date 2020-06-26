APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 297,089 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 978,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

