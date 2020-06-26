APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 32,529 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Gartner worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 770.7% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 20,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

