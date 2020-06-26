APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Steris worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 41.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 223,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,285,000 after acquiring an additional 66,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of Steris stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.