APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,100 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

FMX stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.