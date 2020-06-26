APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,301,136 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,643 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,301,136 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.