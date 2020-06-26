APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 886,100 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 886,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PBR stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.