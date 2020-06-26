Applegreen (LON:APGN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 331.50 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.39), 17,814 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Applegreen in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $418.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 938.55.

Applegreen Company Profile (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

