Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

