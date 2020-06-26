Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

