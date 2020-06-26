Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 11,400 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 11,400 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $507,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APLT stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.