AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,003 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Discovery Communications worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 38.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

