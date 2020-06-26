AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,671 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

