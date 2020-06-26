AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Fastenal by 810.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

