AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,717 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 474.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 312,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

