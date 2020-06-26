AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 52,658 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Tapestry worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

