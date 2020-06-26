AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of WLTW opened at $199.31 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

