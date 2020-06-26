AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,647 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,236. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 0.86. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $138.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

