AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,797,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 395,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,872,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $10.76 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

