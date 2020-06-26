AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,733,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 861,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $5,205,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 154.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.