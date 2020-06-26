AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,629 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Erie Indemnity worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 561.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

