AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 246,474 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of CNO Financial Group worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO opened at $14.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

