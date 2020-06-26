AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,043,140 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,140 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of News worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2,489.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of News stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

