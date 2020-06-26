AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,466 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Autohome worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $100.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.98.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

