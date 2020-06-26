AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,820 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $4,393,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

