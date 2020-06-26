AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 43,270 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,270 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kforce by 60.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 13.5% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $27.52 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

