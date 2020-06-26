AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $10.66 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

