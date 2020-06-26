Arcblock Reaches Market Cap of $9.84 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01841559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00171258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00111267 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin, LBank, CoinBene, DragonEX, BitMart, Bithumb and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

