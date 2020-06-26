Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.