Argus Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $105.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective raised by Argus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

CarMax stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock worth $7,182,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

