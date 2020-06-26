Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

