ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Down 6.6%

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.41, approximately 10,687 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

APNHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

