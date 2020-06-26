Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.