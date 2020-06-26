Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atrion were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $654.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.89. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.00 and a 52 week high of $867.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

