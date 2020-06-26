Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $5,456,904.56 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $234.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $247.14. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

