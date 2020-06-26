Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.66% of Avista worth $47,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avista by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Avista by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,055,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,324,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avista by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,923,000 after buying an additional 674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after buying an additional 482,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE AVA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

