Axa Acquires 1,814 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Axa boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

