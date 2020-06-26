Axa Acquires 48,967 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Axa increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

