Axa Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $111.37 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

