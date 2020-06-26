Axa Acquires New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of RS stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

