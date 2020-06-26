Axa Acquires Shares of 34,000 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,120,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,385 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ IART opened at $46.56 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

