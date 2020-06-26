Axa Buys 1,839 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axa boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

