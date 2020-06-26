Axa Buys 42,064 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 224.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Brunswick worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brunswick by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.14 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

