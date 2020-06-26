Axa Cuts Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Axa reduced its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,523,000 after buying an additional 172,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after buying an additional 95,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 164,613 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 1,462,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.02. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.