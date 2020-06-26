Axa Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811,342 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.33 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

