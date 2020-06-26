Axa Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,379,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,938,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock worth $1,283,610. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

